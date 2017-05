EXCLUSIVE PARTY: Jack Daniel’s House No. 7

For two nights only, Wednesday May 24 and Thursday May 25, Jack Daniel’s is hosting an exclusive party with a secret location, available only to those who RSVP.

If you’ve been looking for an invitation to this event, look no further, because OUT FRONT has you covered. Use promo code BM2ASNL, courtesy of Roux Black, who are helping with PR for the event, and you’re in for this exclusive party. Simply follow this link to sign up. This night features lots of booze and is strictly 21 and up! Be sure to only RSVP if you have a valid ID.

The party will offer up a night of music and mayhem. There will be amenities, a fully stocked whisky bar, and a lot of surprise musical gusts. So far, only DVBBS has been announced, and the other artists will be revealed upon arrival. The parties go from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. each night.

Don’t miss out – this is bound to be a once-in-a-lifetime, wild night.