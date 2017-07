Entertainment Confirmed for Aurora Pride!

Aurora Pride is less than a month away! Why not round out the summer just like you rang it in – with a day of sun, rainbow outfits and body paint, great entertainment, and Pride for your community?

This year is special; it’s the first year Aurora will have their very own Pride celebration. Much like Longmont, Boulder, and Colorado Springs, all vibrant areas with their own celebrations, Aurora has a story to tell and a unique community of vibrant, interesting queer folks who want to come out and show their colors.

Aurora Pride will be held at the Aurora Municipal Center, located at 1515 Alameda Parkway in Aurora on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food trucks, drinks, live entertainment, goodies, freebies, and Pride memorabilia, plus tons of interesting booths where you can stop by and meet like-minded people.

Live entertainment was just confirmed for Aurora Pride! Booked so far are DJ Escal8, Jody Bouffard, Jessica L’Whor, Sinna-G, and Blontourage. With drag performances and good music all day long, this is the perfect way to infuse your summer with a little more Pride.

If you’re looking to keep the party going this summer, look no further than Aurora Pride, kicking off in just a few weeks!