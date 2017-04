Effortless Cocktails For the Mile High City

It’s not 2013 anymore, and the number of ingredients you can — well, legally — put in your next delicious drink keeps getting…higher.

There are dozens of drinks from mixologists all over the internet infused with “dat good good,” but if you’re being honest with yourself, you’re probably not looking to put too much effort into a drink. We here at OUT FRONT get that, and we’ve got you covered. Here are the easiest infused drinks make.

The Melamine



Vodka cranberries are always an option if you’re buying someone a drink, but they are also kind of tired. The Melamine ads a new twist to an old classic. Created by Rabib Rafiq, this creation features cannabis-infused Chartreuse, bitters, and rhum agricole (rum made with sugar). This fruit-colored drink has a full flavor that betrays its fun appearance. Memorable, the Melamine is a drink most will want to try at least once. The ingredients make for a fun trip to the store, and the actual drink takes less than two minutes to make.

Ingredients:

1 oz. cannabis-infused green Chartreuse

1 ½ oz. gran classico bitters (or 25 milliliters Campari)

1 oz. rhum agricole

Directions:

Fill a mixing glass 2/3 full with ice

Pour liquid ingredients over ice and vigorously stir until very cold

Strain mixture into a champagne coupe or martini glass with no garnish.

Pro Tip: Mix the Chartreuse and bitters with Ron Zacapa 23 rum (but any high-quality aged rhum agricole will do). This can be served as a cocktail and it’s a great after-dinner drink; the herbal spirits help ease digestion.

Magic Dragon Margarita

Who doesn’t enjoy a strong margarita every now and then? Well, the next time you’re looking to treat yourself and your friends to the perfect pregame, an easy one to make is the Magic Dragon Margarita from Paste Magazine. Featuring the traditional mezcal and triple sec with a simple syrup twist not always found in margaritas, this recipe could make a great non-infused cocktail as well. This drink takes minimal effort but produces one of the tastier margaritas you’ll drink.

Ingredients:

2 oz. weed-infused mezcal

1 oz. lime juice

¾ oz. triple sec

½ oz. simple syrup

Salt rim

Lime wheel garnish

Directions:

Shake with ice until cold and blended

Strain into double rocks glass rimmed with salt and filled with ice

Garnish with lime wheel and, if you’re feeling generous, extra bud

Heady Eggnog

Believe it or not, High Times has a recipe for Heady Eggnog that is easier to make than most standard eggnog recipes I have seen, and that’s including the two extra steps needed to make the ‘next-generation bourbon whiskey’ that’s the centerpiece of this heavy holiday drink. Check in with friends about their pot preference before serving, but otherwise, check out this easy cocktail concoction made with the most interesting plant since mistletoe.

Ingredients:

6 Eggs

3 cups Heavy Cream

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp Vanilla Extract

3/4 cup Sugar

1 cup Weed Bourbon Whiskey

Nutmeg

Directions:

Separate egg yolks and egg whites into two bowls

Add sugar to the yolks and whisk rapidly for 2 minutes

Add the heavy cream, vanilla extract and bourbon, and whisk until ingredients are distributed evenly

Place the egg whites in a stand mixer (or use a hand mixer), add salt, and whip on high speed until stiff peaks form

Gently fold stiff egg whites into the yolk mixture

Grate nutmeg into the mixture while folding

Refrigerate one hour and serve with grated nutmeg on top

Bud Rum

Okay, maybe this isn’t the easiest drink. It admittedly takes four days to make, but takes only a few minutes of your time over those four days. Herb posted a recipe for Bud Rum that is effortless and provides a decent amount of infused rum that can be used for everything from shots (if you like punishing yourself) and rum and cokes to daiquiris and adult iced teas. This makes the perfect 21-and-over addition to any backyard barbecue or picnic.

Ingredients

8 grams cannabis

750 milliliters (a fifth) of light 80-proof rum

Directions

Grind the cannabis and add to rum.

Store in a cool, dark place for 4 days, shaking vigorously every day.

On the fourth day, boil a large pot of water. Once it’s boiling turn off the heat and sit the sealed bottle of rum in the hot water for 30 minutes. The water level should not cover the top of the bottle. Psychoactive ingredients in the cannabis will activate and infuse the alcohol.

Strain the vegetable matter out of the rum.

Discard the leaves and use the rum to make your favorite cocktail!

OUT FRONT Note: Of course, only consider these drinks an option if you’ve got a few hours to chill and watch TV or something. Go to GoodToKnowColorado.com to learn more about how to use cannabis products safely and legally here in Colorado.