Denver’s Getting Weird, Y’all

As soon as the clock strikes 10 p.m. on Thursday, Vivica Galactica—one of Denver’s most recognizable new drag queens—takes the stage at one of Denver’s most popular new queer bars, Gladys the Nosy Neighbor, and Weirdo begins.

Weirdo is unlike any weekly drag show in Denver. Many wouldn’t even call it a drag show, but since the main goal is to lip sync and deliver an eccentric performance, that’s exactly what we will call it. As does the show’s frontwoman, Vivica Galactica. The show, however, is a competition where performers battle it out to be the weirdest person on stage that night.

“It’s an open invitation for anyone to come perform,” she said. “We’ve had so many different types of performers since our first show. That’s one of the main reasons this show is so popular—we’re not exclusive.”

She’s not wrong. Every Sunday Vivica posts the callout on her facebook and within minutes the slots for the show are filled. It’s first come, first serve. This gives newcomers a chance to perform alongside some of Denver’s elite and showcase their style.

“I started drag a year and a half ago, so I know what it is like to try and book gigs,” Vivica said. “I wanted something that would give anyone who wants to take the stage the opportunity to do so.”

But, it’s not only the newcomers who have to push themselves to make an impression. Not one performer at Weirdo gets a free ride. In fact, one of Denver’s best queens, Yvie Oddly—who hosted another one of Denver’s alternative drag shows, The Odd Hour—didn’t even make it as a top three tribute when she competed in the Hunger Games-themed battle royale of past Weirdo winners in early November.

Per usual, Vivica took the mic the night of the Hunger Games battle royale at 10 p.m. sporting a short purple dress, grey wig, and floral headpiece covered in maroon butterflies—her beautiful interpretation of Effie Trinket. She started the show off with a typical showtunes number, her specialty, and handed out scoring cards to the audience.

“One of the most important parts of this show is the audience participation,” Vivica said. “They decide who wins. They give the feedback. They vote on the performances. Everyone involved in the show wanted this to happen. It’s important that people are having fun, and when their voices are heard, they actually get to be a part of the show.”

The audience isn’t your typical Denver bar audience, either. The customers came to slay just as much as the performers. Sitting at the tall tables surrounding the runway stage were queer people of all shapes, colors, identities, and ages. Some showed up in costume, while others just threw on a simple pair of rhinestone platforms. (Honestly, it was one of the queerest events I’ve been to in Denver.)

But it is truly the performances that make this night so special. They start off with a runway, showing off their looks and getting introduced to the crowd. Then, half the performers take the stage for act one. After each performance, the audience gets to rate the performance, most of the time landing a three, four, or five—the highest rating.

Then, after a short intermission for smokers and those wanting to grab a few more drinks from the bar, the next set of five performers take the stage. After everyone has been judged, the top three perform a final lip-sync battle to determine who walks away with $150 and the title of Mx Weirdo.

The final three tributes—Biscuit, Finn James, and Lisa Frank Cortez— during the Hunger Games night eliminated fellow contestants Jessica L’Whor, Jameson Rabbit, Glenn Closer, IzzyDead MotherEffer, Yvie Oddly, Dita Von Sleeze, and Maryjane Champagne for a chance at the title.

As the three waited on stage in their Panem-inspired costumes, Green Day’s “American Idiot” started blaring over the speakers and the single spotlight found its first target of the lip-sync, Lisa Frank Cortez. Dressed as a tree wearing a confederate flag singlet and noose, the audience was both gagged and in love. I wish I could give details of both Finn and Biscuit, but I didn’t take my eyes off of Lisa Frank Cortez as she flailed around the stage wrapping the audience in her noose.

Despite my obsession with Cotrez, Biscuit—an equally beautiful and talented queen who I believe ate the prosthetics off her face to the beat of Green day—walked away from the arena a victor.

“You never know what is going to happen on this stage,” Vivica said. “When you get this many amazing queer artists in one place some really, really weird and cool shit goes down.”