Denver’s Asylum Haunted House is an Insanely Good Time

Every year, Denver brings it with the haunted house goodness, and this year is no different. Here’s a breakdown of The Asylum, one of the creepiest haunts out there, and how it ranks in terms of important scare factors.

Spookiness Factor – 8

On a scale of one to 10, we give Asylum an eight for scare factor. There are plenty of dark corners and tight spaces to get your fear going—seriously, if you are afraid of the dark and claustrophobic, this could be a lot for you. There are also a lot of jumps and creepy feels, as well as psychological references to what scares us about asylums.

Goriness Factor – 6

The Asylum isn’t super gory, at least not like 13th Floor, where there are literally serial-killer themed torture rooms. There are a few corpses, one of which you have to dig through to find a key, but they are all rubber.

Thematic Factor – 8

The Asylum kills it with keeping the theme cohesive, for the most part. There are different rooms and sections with different mini-themes, and the whole thing really does feel like being stuck inside a haunted, abandoned home for the mentally ill that has been taken over by the inmates. With different levels to explore, there is even a layered story to enjoy, as well.

Jump Scare Factor – 7

There are a lot of jump scares, but unlike some haunted houses, they don’t completely rely on this to keep the fear going. People also follow you, whisper creepy things, and tell their asylum stories on loop for a taste of psychological horror. The actors definitely get creative here.

Scream Factor -9

Even though there aren’t that many jump scares, there are plenty of opportunities to scream, from bumping into the person in front of you while a ghost whispers in your ear, to walking through a claustrophobic hallway and coming out into some ghoulish sight. There is plenty of good, clean fun to be had here!

Today is the last day to see these horrors, so grab some tickets and head over tonight. You’ll be glad you did… if you get out alive.