Denver PrideFest Officially Announces 2017 Entertainment

Denver PrideFest, Colorado’s largest LGBTQ pride, is rapidly approaching with the dates set for June 17 and 18. The free festival features live entertainment on three different stages, more than 200 vendors, and more than 350,000 guests.

Denver PrideFest is the largest annual fundraiser for the GLBT Community Center of Colorado, ore more commonly known as The Center, a non-profit organization that serves more than 47,000 people annually at its facility in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood with programs for LGBT youth, seniors, Colorado’s transgender community, and training and legal programs.

Take a peek at this year’s entertainment lineup!

Jennifer Holliday

Performs on the Center Stage

Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m.

Jennifer Holliday skyrocketed to stardom 35 years ago in the smash Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, with her show-stopping performance as Effie “Melody” White, the iconic role which garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in A Musical. She also earned Drama Desk and Theater World awards for her performance and her recording of the song, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the musical, catapulted Holliday to the top of the Billboard charts. In addition to Dreamgirls, Holliday has also appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Grease, and The Color Purple.

Dave Audé

Grammy Award-Winning Remixer/Producer/DJ

Performing at Smirnoff Dance World

Sunday, June 18 at 5 p.m.

A veteran producer and DJ, DJ Dave Audé has created an unprecedented 117 #1 Billboard Dance tracks. In 2016, he won a Grammy for his remix of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” featuring Bruno Mars. He has produced music for such artists as Coldplay, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Beyoncé. Audé’s recent hit singles include: “Love Me Like You Mean It,” a collaboration with country star Kelsea Ballerini and “True Original” featuring Andy Bell of Erasure.

Audé also hosts the podcast “Audacious Radio”, which showcases some of the hottest release and exclusive remixes. www.daveaude.com

Chad Michaels

Performing on Center Stage

Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m.

Chad Michaels has been entertaining crowds for more than two decades with her spot-on impersonation of Cher. The popular drag performer was also the winner of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars. Michaels is a producer and performer with the Dreamgirls Revue in San Diego, California’s longest-running female impersonation show and also appeared in An Evening at La Cage in Las Vegas.

Peppermint

Performing on Center Stage

Sunday, June 18 at 3:30 pm

Agnes Moore, known by her stage name Peppermint, is an American actress, singer, and drag queen best known as a fixture in the New York City nightlife scene and contestant on the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Peppermint is a trans woman. Though other transgender women have competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she was the first to be out at the time of filming.

Well-known throughout the New York drag scene, Peppermint was featured in the web series Queens of Drag: NYC. She has recorded songs as an independent artist and with dance recording artist Johnny McGovern.

A.B. Soto

Performing on the U.S. Bank Latin Stage

Sunday, June 18 at 2pm

Performance artist and musician A.B. Soto is one of the most eccentric voices in music today. Born in East Los Angeles, Soto’s work is influenced by Latin roots as well as street and pop culture and defies categorization, combining rap, dance, and house music.

Soto’s early background as a professional dancer and fashion designer informs his work as the artist he is today – all of A.B.’s work is original and self -produced; choreography, lyric, styling and design. His aim is to show the diversity of the more marginalized members of the gay community and bring them to a wider audience.