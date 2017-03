Denver Gay Men’s Chorus Celebrate 35 years of ‘Building a Community Through Song’

Nolan Oltjenbruns has been a baritone in the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus since its creation in 1982. For 35 years he has stood in rank and belted out the lyrics to songs stretching across all genres at more than 100 concerts. He is what the chorus calls “A Legacy.”

When the gay choral movement started, the community was just coming to terms with the AIDS epidemic, which mainstream society refused to acknowledge for years. The community needed hope. They needed a way to see beyond the struggle that was the reality of numerous friends, exes, and lovers sitting on the stoop of death’s door. Nolan was among the men who decided to join a new program that provided hope in a loud, fun way — creating community through music.

“Back in the early years, we had our own community support that was very strong. At the same time, we had picketers. Nobody thinks about people protesting a choir now, but even into the early ’90s, that was an occasional issue,” Nolan said. “To me, it’s a mark of how far we’ve progressed.”

Despite the protests, the brave men continued to sing. At first, it was a private event that was only open to a restricted public. The first public show was in Aladdin’s Theater at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Race Street — a Walgreen’s now resides at the intersection.

“If you’ve ever stood at the prescription counter then you’ve stood on the stage where we first sang for the public,” Legacy Don McCaster said. “And you know, when the curtain went up, the audience gave us a standing ovation before we sang one note. It was because of what we were and who we were.”

The DGMC continues to offer a way for gay men to gather the community and lift their voices in song. There is something ethereal in the room when they sing. The 100-man choir meets every Sunday for practice and continually pushes each other to hit those extra notes while forming friendships that stretch longer than the rehearsals.

To many, the chorus provides a sense of community that is akin to a weekly church gathering. Men arrive early to get their seat and warmly greet fellow chorus members with hugs and genuine smiles. Voices trill and slide up and down pitches, warming up for the three-hour rehearsal.

“The chorus encompasses the power to inspire, to invoke change, to calm those who are fearful,” member Lars Dean said. “We have the power to energize those who feel weak and to fight for those who feel they don’t have a voice. It is the power of influence that gives DGMC purpose. This chorus is a part of a movement — a movement to spread love through the stories of the individuals who raise their voices in song, and to give and share encouragement with those around them.”

Although titled a “Gay Men’s Chorus” the DGMC is a place that people are accepted and loved, no matter their orientation.

“The chorus is an invitation. It’s an invitation to individuals to perform, volunteer, and be part of our small community as it impacts the larger community of Denver,” member Alex DeFazio said. “The chorus is an invitation to engage with us, hear us sing, and grow stronger with us.”

Join the men of the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus as they perform at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House — Heartthrobs: The Evolution of the Boy Band! From bands like The Beatles and Four Seasons, to *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men, this show has it all! March 10 & 11 at 7:30 PM. Tickets at rmarts.org/tickets