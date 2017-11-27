De-stressing in Denver

With the holidays in full swing, it’s crucial to take some time to do you and de-stress. Finding gifts for friends, putting up with the fam’s antics, and making sure you’ve got all the proper decor up are stressful AF. Nobody wants to look exhausted in their Christmas photos, so take a minute from the chaos and chill out. We’ve put together a list of a few of our favorite places to de-stress in Denver.

Hydrate IV Bar

If you hate needles, probably not for you. This IV bar hooks you up, literally, to a bag of fluids based on your needs and lets you kill some time while getting all hydrated up. You can get their Anti-Aging and Beauty package for the glow up or their Over Indulgence package if you got a little too turnt at the office Christmas party.

Denver Botanical Gardens

November 24 through January 1, including the 24, 25, and 31 of December, the Denver Botanical Gardens are putting on their annual Blossom of Light extavaganza. The garden will be #lit with beautiful twinkly lights and decor so guests can take a stroll and embrace the holidays in peace and quiet.

Tattered Cover Book Store

With a plethora of unique and quirky books, as well as many mainstreams top-sellers, this bookstore surely has something for every reader. They also feature lots of local and national authors for book signings and presentations. In fact, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Joe Biden are featured guests during the month of December.

Concert Halls Galore: The Ogden, the Fillmore, and the Pepsi Center

from the Ogden to the Fillmore to the Pepsi Center, Denver has some great concert halls for when Red Rocks is closed during the winter months. This means you can dance off all those stress vibes, and not freeze your butt off. And with Lady Gaga coming to the Pepsi Center this December, you can bet these shows won’t disappoint!

Let Em Have It Salon

Not only is this salon posh AF but they’re all about that safe and natural beauty lifestyle. With super environmentally and socially friendly vibes, Let Em Have It has everything you need to chill out and get your glam on. Plus, what is more relaxing than a scalp massage and a facial?

Let us know about your favorite de-stress destination in the comments!