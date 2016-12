DC Comics Pays Tribute to Pulse Victims with ‘Love is Love’ Graphic Novel

Yesterday, DC Comics released a 144-page graphic novel filled with stories of queer love, family, dancing, acceptance, and grief — all honoring the victims of the Pulse Nightclub massacre earlier this year on June 12.

Writer Marc Andreyko (Batwoman, Wonder Woman ’77) assembled a group of fellow comic book creators to contribute to the project. More than 200 writers and artists volunteered to contribute to the pages of LOVE IS LOVE.

All material has been donated by the writers, artists, and editors, with all proceeds going to victims, survivors, and their families via Equality Florida.

“When tragedy happens, art responds. And after the Pulse massacre, the comics community responded quickly, decisively, and with open hearts,” Andreyko says. “I could not be more proud of this book, or to be a member of the comics community. The talent and emotion on every page is staggering. LOVE IS LOVE mourns the 49 lost, honors the survivors, and celebrates love in all forms.”

Standing alongside Andreyko in the project include Phil Jimenez, Paul Jenkins, Matt Wagner, Olivier Coipel, Taran Killam, Patton Oswalt, Marguerite Bennett, Steve Orlando and Jim Lee, who contributed a special Harry Potter illustration (with J.K. Rowling’s blessing).

The pages are filled with uplifting stories ranging from personal testimonies, original work, and some classic comic characters such as Batman, Superman, the Riverdale gang, Spirit, Archie Andrews, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Supergirl.

Pick up LOVE IS LOVE for $9.99 at your nearest comic book store or online now. (A special digital version available at Comixology features special exclusive content.)