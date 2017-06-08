Dave Aude’ Keeps the Beat at Pride

Dave Audé is a family name in the LGBTQ community, but it wasn’t always this way. In fact, until a few years ago, Audé didn’t know much about the queer community at all. As a lifelong music fan and career DJ, his focus was on the music and not necessarily on who was or wasn’t listening to it. But after becoming even better-known for his remixes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry, Audé was thrust onto gay dance floors worldwide and was brought face-to-face with the queer community.

Now, about seven years later, Audé plays Pride fests all over the country. This year, he’s taking over the main stage at Denver PrideFest on Sunday at 4 p.m. He is ready to play pride and connect with Denver’s queer community. OUT FRONT caught up with him about his support for the scene and current musical projects.

How did you get started making music? What made you want to be a producer and DJ?

I got started making music when I was a kid. I got a keyboard and that really started me making music in my bedroom when I was 13.

As far as becoming a DJ, I kind of fell into it. It wasn’t really something I wanted to be, but out of high school all my friends wanted to hear club music and the only way to hear it was on vinyl, so I used to buy it and make tapes, and that turned into a DJ career.

Of all the super-well-known artists you’ve worked with as a producer, who has been the most fun to work with and why?

There are so many, but my favorite group growing up was Erasure, and so crazily enough a few years ago I connected with Andy Bell, the lead singer, and we made a few records together. I’ve worked with lots of different people, but that was a dream come true, being able to write songs and work with one of your favorite singers of all time. I still can’t believe that happened.

Do you have any major releases or projects in the works right now?

Yeah I have a couple huge records out right now. I have a single that’s number seven on the dance charts called “Back to Love” with a singer called Jvmie. I have a new band that I’ve formed called JX Riders; there is a brand new song called “Hiccup” that just came out last week on Cherrytree Records. I’m remixing “Desposito” with Justin Bieber as I talk to you.

Are you looking forward to performing at Denver Pride this year?

Absolutely. I haven’t played Denver Pride. I did New York, did Toronto Pride AKA World Pride, San Diego. I’ve played 30 or 40 Prides… but I haven’t done Denver, so I’m excited to play a new Pride.

Have you played in Denver before?

Yes, probably about 60 times. I’ve played The Church about 20 times, Beta about 20 times, Global four or five times, and a bunch of other places. I’ve also played at Tracks. I am trying to get Tracks to do something right after Pride for everyone who wants to party. We are in talks right now.

All of your pop hits have made you very popular with a large faction of the queer community. Why is that audience important to you and how do you give back to them musically?

It’s funny because I didn’t really know a lot about the gay community, the gay music scene, gay club scene, festivals, or Prides until probably seven or eight years ago when I started doing remixes of Madonna, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga. Then I got a whole new fanbase and got introduced to the gay community.

I have a great time and it has just opened my mind. I’m very proud to be part of this scene. I have made a lot of gay friends. I didn’t really think about it before because I’m not one of those people who thinks straight or gay: I just think people.

Why do you think LGBTQ pride and openness is important in 2017? How can the queer community be more visible in the world of pop?

I think there are a lot of terrible things going on in the world and it would be nice to live in a world where we didn’t have to explain things to people or to have to think about gay rights, but unfortunately we do live in a world where there is a lot of segregation and people aren’t treated equally. It is important to have a voice and make people aware.

I wasn’t really in the know of the issues — not that I didn’t know about the gay community or gay festivals — until I started going to them and playing them. It’s a very important thing to teach your children that everyone is equal and has the right to do whatever they want to do, marry whomever they want to marry, pay taxes, and have kids, all the rights we all take for granted.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I’m very honored to be asked to play Denver PrideFest. I realize there are a lot of DJs out there. When I started DJing there weren’t a lot of DJs, and now everyone and their mother is a DJ. I’m very honored to be the one they asked to play this year.