Cyndi Lauper to be Recognized as a Logo Trailblazer

Gay icon Cyndi Lauper will be celebrated at this year’s Logo Trailblazer Honors, a special that highlights LGBTQ supporters and advocates.

According to New on Next, the special will air on June 23. Not only is she an icon for the community, Lauper has been involved in advocacy and outreach. She started the True Colors Fund, which benefits homeless LGBTQ youth, and has provided a lot of verbal support and outspoken backing to the community.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized as a trailblazer by Logo,” Lauper told New on Next. “I am friend and family to the LGBTQ community and it has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to stand arm-in-arm with the people I love and care about as we push towards equality.”

This year the Logo Trailblazer Honor Awards will be held once again at Saint John’s Divinity Church in New York. In the past, Orange is the New Black, the Obama administration, and Harvey Fierstein have been recognized.