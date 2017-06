Conan, Graves at Sea at Hi-Dive

Start your June off right – with a sizzling night of hot-and-heavy doom metal on South Broadway.

On Thursday, June 1, Conan, Graves at Sea, North, and The Drip will all be taking the stage at Hi-Dive, everyone’s favorite South Broadway bar. The night promises to be one for cheap beer, heavy music, and sweaty headbanging.

Opening the show, The Drip hail from Washington State, and threaten to start the night off at a slightly faster pace than the rest of the bill. Playing frantic, grinding metal and taking influence from pioneers like Napalm Death and Brutal Truth, expect slightly political and very aggressive. The group is signed to Relapse records.

Next up will be North, who simply describe themselves as “slow and loud in many forms.” Fans of doom who are looking forward to the headliner should certainly appreciate this act based on their description.

Graves at Sea are one of the headliners, and most lauded artists on the bill. These doom/sludge heavyweights play some of the most depressive, dark music imaginable, but it’s so heavy and rhythmic that you can’t help but spin their records over and over.

Of course, the men of the hour tonight are none other than Conan, the renowned doom group. I’ll share the intro paragraph to their bio here, as it really speaks for itself:

“Conan are as heavy as interplanetary thunder amplified through the roaring black hole anus of Azathoth. Remember that sentence, for it is writ large in virgin blood on the walls of the forgotten temple of Bol-Krastor, deep in the steaming forests of forgotten Lemuria. Conan, a monumentally brutal three piece (in the grand tradition of all the hallowed three pieces through time) hold a sinew-tight line and an iron-grip command over the uber-synchronised powerchord changes and tempo-shifts of the anti-holy trio of bass, drums and guitar. Two weary yet defiant men have the task of vocalizing wretched thoughts over the turgid weight of Conan’s metalized bombast. They bear it well, for the task is immense.”

Known for over-the-top old-world-fantasy lyrics, excessively heavy tone, and their catchy yet aggressive style, Conan are sure to pack the venue and steal the show.

The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $20. This is a 21+ event.