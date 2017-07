Colton Haynes on Being Naked & Gay in Hollywood

Colton Haynes’ star is rising. The 28-year-old actor became a teen idol for his roles on MTV’s horrific Teen Wolf and in the CW’s super hero drama Arrow. Now, the handsome, openly gay actor is making his mark on the big screen, most recently in the hilariously raunchy new comedy Rough Night.

Scarlett Johansson plays Jess, a woman in her late 20s who’s about to get married. She and her closest college friends reunite in Miami for a weekend of hard partying before Jess ties the knot… but the partying gets a little out of hand when the ladies accidentally kill a hot male stripper who has come to entertain them. Most of the film focuses on the hilariously raunchy adventures that come their way as they attempt to hide the body. This includes a gut-busting interlude with a horny swinger couple (Demi Moore, Ty Burrell) whose security camera may have filmed the ladies dumping the body into the ocean.

The cast is comprised of some of Hollywood’s funniest ladies. Ilana Glazer (Broad City) plays the free spirited, bleeding heart liberal Frankie and slays. As if anyone is surprised. Jillian Bell (Workaholics) perfectly depicts her role as the slightly obsessed, totally outrageous best friend Alice, while Kate McKinnon (SNL and Ghostbusters) tackles an Australian accent for her role as Pippin. Zoë Kravits rounds it off as the bad-ass Blair.

Golden boy Haynes plays the role of the stripper and is hilarious in a comedic role, which is a far cry from the work his TV fans have seen. Throughout his scenes, Haynes bursts into tears at the slightest provocation.

“I liked playing the role as sad and broken,” Haynes told OUT FRONT. “It wouldn’t have worked if I was the tough guy.”

He added that he found Scarlett Johansson to be “fun and awesome.”

“She’s so nice and genuine,” he said.”She was down for anything during shooting — she would jump off balconies without hesitation. I’d be saying ‘where’s my double!’”

The actor also noted that Rough Night is a film featuring four women in the lead roles, as well as a female director, Lucia Aniello (Broad City), which is unusual in the male-dominated Hollywood studio system.

“Women are the greatest people in the world,” Haynes said. “Having a film like this in the hands of a woman is so awesome. I think it matters that Lucia was our director; she’s so talented. She directed Broad City on Comedy Central, and having her expertise in comedy brings so much to the film.”

Haynes also spoke about coming out in Hollywood, which he says is gradually becoming a non-issue. He recalls his early days in the industry, when he was closeted.

“I realized I felt ashamed from lying,” he said. “I felt like I weighed 250 pounds.”

“I came out and got offered a great job,” he said, noting that he was referring to a role other than Rough Night — a role he wasn’t yet ready to talk about.

“Being gay can still be an issue in Hollywood, but then you have these great show runners who put us in their stories. It will be interesting to see in a couple of years if gays are lead characters.”

Haynes feels blessed that his coming-out process was so easy, and that his TV fan base was so accepting.

“I don’t have any trolls or haters online,” he said. “Everyone has been so supportive.”

Rough Night is now playing in theaters nationwide.