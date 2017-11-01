Colorado’s First Openly Queer African American Representative Fights for the LGBTQ Community at the Capitol

There is no question that today more than ever is the time to make our voices heard in the political arena. The problem is, many times the politicians speaking on behalf of queer people are straight, white, and male. Leslie Herod, a woman of color who identifies as a lesbian, is the perfect example of why having out, proud, and unashamed politicians on our side is an incredibly powerful tool.

“I will say that although I am the first openly gay African American elected, I may not be the first gay African American elected,” she told OUT FRONT regarding holding office in Colorado. “I think that distinction is important. There has been a very long period of history where being out was considered a threat instead of an asset in politics, and people hid who they were in order to be elected to office, be leaders, and now so many folks are coming out every day, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Herod serves as House Representative for District 8 in Colorado. She tries her best to serve that district, and her state, in a way that allows for queer inclusion and acceptance, as well as equality and fair treatment for all those she represents. Although she is clearly left-leaning, she recognizes that everyone’s voice should be heard, and that politics requires a fair amount of compromising and listening.

“You gotta know what motivates people,” she explained. “Regardless of what side of the aisle you are on, you have to understand people. As different as you might think you are from the rancher in rural colorado, we have the same vision, share the same goals. We are more similar than we are different; you just have to have the conversation. We are able to pull back the partisanship and speak to people as people. Hopefully I can reach down into the core values, which are treating someone with respect, giving people second chances, and highlighting the diversity that is the beauty in our state.”

However, that doesn’t mean that she will bow to hate or ignorance. When it comes to standing up for her people, whether that means queer people, people of color, women, or just those who don’t normally get a voice, she does not back down.

“One time, I was sitting in committee and hearing a bill that would allow trans people to change their gender markers, and I heard from a young girl who just wanted her birth certificate to say she was a girl. I remember having this power wrapped in me and in her, and we had this vibe where no one was going to touch her in this committee,” she said. “But then someone came up and testified afterwards, the Family Council of Something and Something, and she started talking about how the parents were wrong in allowing young people to make these decisions. Then I Googled, and said, ‘do you realize you represent a hate group right now; we are not going to hear from you, and I hope that my colleagues will not allow this.’”

Clearly, Herod fights the good fight at any cost, not just when it directly benefits people in her district or her political gains. While she is strategic, she uses her powers for good rather than evil. She also hopes that her own success will inspire others and give them the strength to share their stories.

“I love my job, but you know when I see a young woman of color, a young girl of color, or an LGBTQ person come up to me and say they are so proud to see someone like them serving or one day they want to run for office, too, that just melts my heart,” she explained. “That’s why I do what I do. I love when people share their stories and say how what I am doing impacts them. It takes courage.”