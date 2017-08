Want to do your part to spread awareness about HIV and AIDS prevention, and help generate more funds for those who are living with the disease? Join this year’s AIDS Walk Colorado, produced by the Colorado Health Network’s Colorado AIDS Project, and you can help to make a difference.

The walk will take place Saturday, August 19 at Cheesman Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. AIDS Walk – A Walk for Life – is the region’s oldest one-day AIDS fundraiser. Over 8,000 people participate each year to help raise money. Proceeds benefit HIV programs and services of Colorado Health Network, its regional offices, Howard Dental Center and Walk partner agencies.

This year’s event will feature an awareness walk, 5K run, volleyball, and celebration of life festival. There will also be food, beverages, and live entertainment, including former American Idol Blake Lewis.

Want to get involved with the AIDS Walk this year? Visit aidswalkcolorado.org to find out how you can walk, run, play volleyball, donate, or volunteer. See you all there!

A Little History of Colorado AIDS Project

If you’ve been around Denver for a while, chances are you’ve heard of the Colorado AIDS Project. But what do you really know about CAP?

Over the past three decades the CAP’s role in the HIV epidemic has evolved.

In 2011, CAP merged to form Colorado Health Network with offices in Denver (including Howard Dental Center), Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Fort Collins, Greeley, and Grand Junction. CHN assists nearly 4,500 clients annually with a variety of services, which increase stability and access to healthcare statewide.

Additionally, CAP’s outreach and prevention programs provide support to more than 7,400 people each year with free HIV tests, testing for other STIs and Hep C, community education, free condoms, preventative tools, and the Access Point syringe exchange program.

You can get involved with CAP all year long, not just during AIDS Walk season. Visit coloradohealthnetwork.org to learn how you can help year-round.