Cher Quirky as Ever at Billboard Music Awards

Cher is lauded not only for her iconic music and wild looks, but for her off-the-cuff remarks and strange personality. Fittingly, these traits were not in short supply as she accepted the Billboard Icon Award.

Cher, now 71 and still singing and dancing with the best of ’em, remarked oddly that her career of more than fifty years could be chalked up to luck.

According to Queerty, she stated, “I think luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was mostly luck with a little bit of something thrown in.”

She also talked about how she stays in such good shape thanks to doing yoga and paying attention to fitness and her figure.

“I can do a five-minute plank, okay? Just saying,” she quipped.

She then wrapped up her addresses to the audience by thanking her mom for everything.

Despite her quirky remarks, however, Cher still killed it on stage. She performed “Believe” wearing a sequin jumpsuit that showed almost everything, complete with sequin pasties and a blond wig. She wore the original 1989 sequin bathing suit while performing “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

All in all, the general consensus seems to be that while Cher herself admits she is an acquired taste, her looks and the span of her career are nothing short of incredibly impressive.