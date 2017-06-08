Chad Michaels Returns to Denver for PrideFest

If you think you see Cher at Pride this year, take a second glance — it’s probably drag icon Chad Michaels.

Chad, runner-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 and winner of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, is no stranger to Denver. He’s visited the Mile High City many times performing regularly at Drag Nation in the past. He was last seen at Denver’s PrideFest in 2011.

“I love Denver and come back whenever I have an opportunity,” Chad said. “Pride weekend is massive in Denver, and I always look forward to being a part of it.”

A San Diego native, Chad is well known for his portrayal of Cher, which has been featured on TV shows like Jane the Virgin, 2 Broke Girls, and MadTV. He has also produced her own web series, Cher Tweets, and continues to produce his own live show, The Dreamgirls Revue, which is the longest running female impersonation show in California. Chad has appeared alongside Cher on The Talk and starred in her lyric video for Woman’s World.

“I love what I do,” Chad boasted. “It’s fun to recreate the different Bob Mackie costumes and iconic looks Cher has made legendary. But, anyone who follows me also knows I have a wide range of performances in my repertoire.”

Those include impersonations of other icons like Celine Dion, Marilyn Manson, and Joan Crawford. On the “Snatch Game” episode of All-Stars, Chad impersonated film star Bette Davis.

“[My impersonation of Bette] introduced this Hollywood legend and icon to a new generation through the medium of drag,” Chad explained. “I love celebrity impersonation and all that it entails, including makeup, hair, costuming, and character study.”

A drag performer for more than 20 years, Chad began as Brigitte Love but changed to Chad Michaels while performing in An Evening at La Cage in Las Vegas. His real name is Chad Michael, but he added an “s” to avoid any similarities with George Michael. Despite rocketing to fame after his appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Chad remains genuine.

“My experience on Drag Race simply confirmed what I already knew — find and always be your authentic self, and treat others with respect and kindness. It is a very simple way to live life and be successful!”

You can catch Chad hosting Drag Nation’s Cosmic Queens on June 16 at Tracks, featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 queens Alexis Michelle, Peppermint, and Aja. Chad will also be headlining the PrideFest Center Stage at Civic Center Park on Saturday, June 17, at 3 p.m.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadMichaels1.