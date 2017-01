Celebrate Friday the 13th by Binge Watching ‘Dragula’

There’s been a shift in drag culture for some time now. With RuPaul’s Drag Race propelling the art of painting a mug, piecing together phenomenal outfits — we’re looking directly at you Violet Chachki — and ‘mashing your lips around to other people’s music for 4 and 1/2 minutes’ into thousands of queer’s hearts, drag has transcended our culture and made it into the mainstream.

While some of the most polished queens across the nation land a spot on Logo’s hit television show, there are soooo many more aspects to drag that most people don’t get to see. Enter Dragula, the search for America’s next drag supermonster. Yes, you read that right … supermonster.

Drag legends The Boulet Brothers have been terrorizing Los Angeles nightlife for well over a decade, always shining the spotlight on the weird and subversive.

Now they’re bringing their signature blend of alternaqueer mystique to the small screen in what we can only describe as the dark, twisted punk cousin of Drag Race.

Celebrate your Friday the 13th by indulging in the spooky, scary world of Dragula, where queens compete in outlandish competitions, share their backgrounds, talk shit, and face extermination.