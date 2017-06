Cazwell Writes Femme Anthem for Pride

Queer artist Cazwell, known for his catchy, LGBTQ-positive music and his love for rompers, has written a summer anthem that highlights femme pride.

The track in question, “Loose Wrists,” is the first single off of Cazwell’s new record label, Snow Cone. The song takes on the problems with masc4masc culture where gay men are being forced out if they fit in as more femme. He also takes on political issues, knocking the current administration for their anti-gay leanings.

I actually think blue is his color. 😂😂😂 A post shared by C A Z W E L L (@cazwellnyc) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

“I noticed a femme pride movement brewing a few years back, but it has not been so visible until now,” Cazwell told New on Next. “It’s about time we all embrace femme. Whether we are gay or straight, when men get in touch with their feminine sides, it gives a real sense of empowerment.”

Cazwell wants to make sure that with Trump in office, queer visibility continues to increase. He sites Trump’s oversight of the LGBTQ community, as well as Mike Pence’s history of supporting conversion therapy, as reasons for an expanding queer presence in America.

“At the end of last year, I vowed to be as gay as possible with my music and videos,” he added. “We have to be more visible than ever and I hope I inspire that.”

Loose Wrists (Official Music Video) (Official Video) by Cazwell on VEVO.

If you want to hear Cazwell’s pro-femme message in person, you can check him out on Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m. on the center stage at Pride.