Cannabellas Launch Party Tonight!

If you’re in the cannabis industry, a cannabis advocate, or want to get involved, the Cannabellas Launch Party is a great chance to meet others who want to advocate, network, and give back to the community.

The party will take place at Lincoln St. Station, and will run from 7:10 p.m. to midnight. It will include a cash bar, CBD massages, local DJs Kane and Night Runner, cannalebrities Unc Imo and Mister 2 Strains, a yoga guru, and the Loopr bus will be on site to provide a traveling cannabis smoking lounge for all guests.

Cannabellas of Colorado is run by two women who identify as queer, and it’s a safe space for all. Everyone is welcome, not just femme-identified individuals. While Cannabellas is a women’s networking group, the party is for all, and a men’s offshoot called Cannafellas is also in the works.

Check out the facebook page for more info on the event!