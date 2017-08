Broad City Releases Sex Toy Line

The stars of off-beat comedy Broad City are known for their sexual humor and positivity, and now they are bringing their ideologies into the real world with a line of sex toys.

“We’re really excited to have this line of pleasure products,” Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson of Broad City wrote in a statement. “We love that Broad City’s sex positivity carries into real life with these products.”

time to get ya freak on with the Broad City x LoveHoney sex toy collab YUP this is real https://t.co/nkeJdULOxK pic.twitter.com/cgmh1Vlcgq — Broad City (@broadcity) August 9, 2017

The ladies have partnered with British sex toy company Lovehoney to launch their line. Products will include toys inspired by the shows, such as the “Yas Kween” vibrator, “Ass of an Angel” butt plug, the “Respect your D*ck” c*ck ring, and Pegasus pegging kit.

You can view the full collection of toys here. Broad City airs it’s fourth season on September 13 at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central.