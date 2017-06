Beginnings of the Gay Rodeo in Colorado

John King is the founder of the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association. In preparation for Denver’s annual CGRA event, he hand-wrote a letter to OUT FRONT detailing the motivation behind the organization. These are his words.

Soon after Charlie’s opened in June of 1981, customers started talking about this apparent oxymoron called the Reno Gay Rodeo. The potential connection between Charlie’s and gay rodeo prompted Wayne Jakino and a small Colorado contingent to travel to Reno in August to see what this event was all about. They were blown away by the sight of gay men and women competing in the events, the thousands of spectators, and the camaraderie that enveloped the entire weekend.

Colorado’s group returned to Denver, determined to generate an impressive presentation at the 1982 rodeo in Reno. In September of 1982, the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association was formed. They focused on signing up more than 200 members, electing a royalty team that raised over $5,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and encouraging more than 30 contestants to enter the rodeo. It is estimated that more than 300 CGRA supporters went to the 1982 Reno Gay rodeo wearing matching tee shirts that prominently displayed the Colorado flag.

But with our success also came disillusionment. Miss Reno Gay Rodeo was awarded to someone who didn’t raise any money for charity and the All-Around Cowboy was awarded to the rodeo director’s friend with no regard for who won the most events. From this disappointment, CGRA hardened their resolve to write uniform gay rodeo rules and hold their own gay rodeo in June of 1983.

This proved to be a much larger undertaking than expected. It took months of careful compromise to develop our uniform rodeo rules, and we finally obtained a rodeo grounds by the end of March. In mid-June of 1983, CGRA held the first gay rodeo outside of Reno at the Clear Creek Rodeo Arena in Aurora, Colorado. We only had 42 contestants and attendance was less than expected, but spirits were high, as we actually cleared $1,000 in net profits, which was promptly donated to charity. This seemed to impress much of our local Colorado gay and lesbian community, and with their acceptance the rest is history.

Cover photo: Terry Bartlett, June 2-3, 1984 – Photo by Bill Morris