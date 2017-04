‘Batgirl’ Features Major Comics’ First Transgender Wedding

In 2012, Marvel Comics made history when it featured a gay wedding on the cover of Astonishing X-Men #51. Now, DC Comics is following the trend with the first ever transgender wedding to premiere on Wednesday in Batgirl #45. In the comic, Batgirl Barbara Gordon’s best friend, Alysia Yeoh, a transgender woman, is getting married.

This is huge stride for DC comics, as two years ago they didn’t even allow a marriage between two women. Luckily, their views and regulations have changed since then, and Wonder Woman even officiated a lesbian wedding in an August issue. Although, they might have been late to the game with gay weddings, DC is propelling itself into the progressive present.

The wedding was something writers Brenden Fletcher and Cameron Stewart, who took over creative control of the publication in 2014, wanted to do for a long time.

“This was something we talked about when we took the book over and we didn’t know if we were ever going to get a chance to play it out, because we had so much heavy lifting to do in our first arc that there wasn’t room to play up this plot,” Fletcher told MTV News. “And we didn’t know that we were going to be successful at all and get to do any more than six issues.”

Alysia, who came out to Barbara in 2013, and her soon to be wife Jo will be absent from the comics for a few issues for their honeymoon. But, when they return a twist awaits Alysia. Maybe she will join the very short list of trans superheroes in comics? We can only hope.