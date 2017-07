Atomic Blonde is this Summer’s Bisexual Box Office Hit

This summer has already been hot and sizzling as far as queer, bisexual action in the cinema goes. Wonder Woman had some bisexual connotations because of the main character’s all-female home world, and Rough Night brought the concept of bisexual sex and love into the chick flick world. Now, Atomic Blonde is bringing those same concepts to the genre of espionage and action film.

The movie stars Charlize Theron, an actress already known for her portrayal as a lesbian in Monster and an action hero in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Atomic Blonde will take things to a whole new level, featuring an on-screen kiss and film-rated sex scene between Theron and another woman, and her extremely hot and put-together spy look while she kicks a ton of ass. Theron is also the producer of the film, meaning she got to shoot down the concepts of making the character appear more vulnerable or victimized, or giving the character a major male love interest.

The movie his theaters tomorrow, July 28. Just don’t expect to cool down too much in the movie theatre AC with all the hot action!