Android-on-Android Kiss in Alien: Covenant

One of the summer’s hottest blockbusters, sci-fi thriller Alien: Covenant features a dude-on-dude kiss – and it’s Michael Fassbender kissing Michael Fassbender.

Yep, that’s right. Fassbender plays two android characters in the film, Walter, a newly introduced character, and Andrew, the android from the previous Alien film, Prometheus. The two meet and share an intense scene where they play music together and discuss their positions in the universe as artificial beings. At one point, they briefly kiss.

The scene will give you feels about not only sexuality and attraction, but also humanity, or the lack thereof, and self-reflection. Whether it’s hot or simply creepy and jarring is a matter of taste – but it’s safe to say that Alien: Covenant is pushing new ground and worth checking out this summer.