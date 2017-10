Denver’s Haunted History

Without a doubt, Denver is one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. With spectacular mountain views and numerous attractions, the Mile High City constantly exceeds expectations. However, Denver does come with its fair share of oddities and curiosities.

Halloween is here, and it’s sending ghost hunters and paranormal experts into a frenzy of work as they explore notorious haunted locations. Trust us, Denver has plenty. With a rich history and varied past, this city has more than 150 years of legends and stories. Paranormal activity was bound to occur. From phantom footsteps to translucent apparitions, Denver is a supernatural paradise that will send shivers down your spine.

Listed below are some of Denver’s most popular, and creepiest, haunted landmarks. Check them out, and perhaps pay a visit—if you dare. The unknown awaits.

The Buckhorn Exchange

The Buckhorn Exchange is Denver’s oldest restaurant. Originally opened as a fur-trading post back in 1893, this establishment has catered to cowboys, miners, railroad builders, and countless others that came out west. Even President Teddy Roosevelt enjoyed some time at the Exchange in 1905.

Today, it is said that the spirits of the many traders, miners, and cowboys who died nearby have made the Buckhorn Exchange their haunted home. Patrons and employees have reported hearing disembodied voices and footsteps echo throughout the building. Some have even seen tables and chairs moving on their own.

Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill was once home to Denver’s wealthiest citizens. Some of the original residents never left. Contemporary apartment complexes and condos surround some of the old remaining mansions, and the prior inhabitants let the new residents know that they are still around and have no intention of leaving. It is also said that many ghosts dwell within the office buildings in Cap Hill, including the Governor’s Mansion and the State Capitol.

Some witnesses have said that a phantom named Henry lurks in the tunnels beneath the Capitol, guarding a secret stash of cash, and visitors can hear disembodied voices and the hooves of ghostly horses on the top floor. There have also been reports of spirits wandering about the streets and Cheesman Park.

Cheesman Park

Yes, Cheesman Park may be a gorgeous place to visit, but did you know that it was once a cemetery? Founded as Prospect Hill Cemetery in 1858, this area was the final resting place primarily for the poor, diseased, and outlaws. By the late 1880s, there were more cemeteries around town, and the use of Prospect Hill was on the decline. Colorado Senator Henry Moore Teller persuaded the U.S. Congress to allow the cemetery to be converted to a park. Families were given 90 days to remove the bodies of their loved ones to different locations.

However, more than 5,000 bodies were unclaimed.

When work began to convert the graveyard, the unclaimed bodies were moved hastily. Body parts and bones were literally strewn everywhere in a disorganized mess. Over the years, as more of the park was constructed, more bodies were moved. It is estimated that at least 2,000 bodies remain—and they are the ones who haunt the place.

People living near the park have reported seeing ghosts that look sad and confused. Some report hearing whispering and moaning, while others say they feel an overall sense of dread and sadness. Some visitors claim to have great difficulty getting up after lying on the grass, as though unseen forces are keeping them down, and the outlines of the old graves can allegedly be seen on moonlit nights.

Croke-Patterson Mansion

The Croke-Patterson Mansion is said to be the most haunted mansion in Denver. Originally built in 1890 by Thomas Croke, apparently he entered the home only once and vowed never to return. Two years later, the home was sold to Thomas Patterson, publisher of the Rocky Mountain News. However, odd things continued to occur throughout the years.

A pair of Doberman Pinschers were left alone overnight in the house. The next morning, both dogs were found dead on the sidewalk, having jumped out of the third story window. What caused this? No one knows.

It has been said that the body of a little girl is buried in the cellar. An excavation of the cellar was conducted, but no body was recovered. However, a hidden chamber was discovered. There have been reports of a child figure sliding up and down the stairway, phantom footsteps, and disembodied voices. Visitors to the mansion have also reported seeing the ghosts of Thomas and his wife Kate in the courtyard.

Denver Children’s Home

When the Denver Children’s Home first opened in the 1880s, it was known as the Denver Orphan’s Home and served orphans brought to Colorado to build railroads and work in the mines. Unfortunately, a fire broke out in 1888, killing many children on the third floor.

The home was rebuilt and continues to help Denver’s youth today, providing youth services, counseling, and housing.

But, some of the children who died in the 1888 fire never moved out. Today’s staff and children see these spirits playing, crying, or whimpering on a regular basis.

Oh yeah, and there is one spirit that haunts the Denver Children’s Home that tends to raise some eyebrows: a bride. She can be seen wearing a wedding gown and floating down the stairs and across the second floor hallway.

Denver International Airport

The Denver International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country. Day in and day out, countless activity and energy passes through. It is impossible to tell what may be lurking in the corner as we rush from terminal to terminal.

DIA encountered several issues in the beginning. From financial to technical problems, it was hard to tell if the airport was ever going to be complete. Could this be general bad luck, or was there some force that did not want the land to be occupied? Visitors, passengers, and employees have reported experiencing unusual activity such as hearing phantom footsteps and whispers. Many say they feel uneasy. What can we attribute this phenomenon to?

Perhaps it’s the fact that the airport sits on a sacred ground belonging to Native American tribes.

Fairmount Cemetery

Fairmount Cemetery is one of the most well-known cemeteries in the Denver area. Founded in 1890, it has garnered a reputation among local ghost hunters as one of the most paranormally active locations around. This is partially due to the fact that it became the new home for many of the disinterred bodies discovered at Cheesman Park.

This legendary haunt has witnessed several paranormal-investigation teams scoping out the cemetery, praying to capture ghostly evidence. Unfortunately, many teams come back with malfunctioning equipment and drained batteries, erasing all photos and recordings.

There have been reports of phantom vehicles, mysterious floating lights, and the occasional shove by a pair of unseen hands. Even if you do not encounter a ghost, Fairmount Cemetery is worth a visit. The stunning architecture and location are reason enough.

Molly Brown House Museum

Most people have heard of the “Unsinkable” Molly Brown: she was a well-known survivor of the Titanic tragedy, and Kathy Bates did a phenomenal portrayal of her in the James Cameron film. However, many do not know that she lived in Denver with her husband J.J. Brown in a three-story Victorian mansion. The home eventually became a tribute to Molly and her husband as the Molly Brown House Museum.

Yet, did Molly and J.J. leave the property after they died? It has been reported by several employees that the smell of fresh cigar smoke lingers in the air even though the museum is smoke-free. Piano keys have played without anyone touching the piano, and many visitors to the house have said they have seen dark, shadowy figures move around the house.

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre is an iconic landmark in the foothills. From hosting memorable concerts to adventurous hiking paths, this is one of the most universally loved places, not only around Denver, but in the state. However, some say the area has a haunted history.

The most common story is people seeing an old, haggard-looking man standing on the “restricted” side of the railings drinking from an antique whiskey bottle. White beard, about 5’5,’’ and wearing a dirty brownish hat, this old man is believed to be from Colorado’s mining era. He is only seen for a few seconds, then disappears.

Concert-goers have also reported seeing a headless woman holding a bloody hatchet and riding a horse. What exactly is she doing? It is said that her intent is to stop mischief and illicit romances that may be taking place on the grounds. Perhaps Red Rocks is not the best spot for a first date.