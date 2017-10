10 Must-See Music Events Coming to Denver this Fall

There’s no denying that Colorado’s music scene is bustling.

As a live music lover, the best part of fall is the epic concert lineup that delight the Mile High City with unforgettable shows.

We are lucky enough to have Red Rocks, the best outdoor venue in the country, and almost every major artist will announce a tour stop in Denver at some point. And don’t forget about the many music festivals in Colorado that bring national acts year after year.

Colorado has also produced many nationally-touring artists such as The Fray, The Lumineers, OneRepublic, and Pretty Lights, who bring out their best for their hometown shows.

Denver should never be bored on a weekend because there are so many awesome promotion companies throwing events across every venue in the city in a range of genres, from electronic music to bluegrass. Even the smaller venues boast the best production, giving Denver its bass capital reputation.

Put on your dancing shoes for these noteworthy events coming to Denver this fall.

Rabbit In The Moon – undisclosed warehouse location

Oct. 7

Rabbit In The Moon will be performing for the first time in Denver in eight years, bringing their full, live act that includes dancers, performers, narratives, and props. This Denver-exclusive warehouse event is the most intimate setting in which to catch them up close and personal, because otherwise it will be a festival set with 100,000 other people. Also performing is the Dirtybird OG producer Worthy. This show will take us back to ‘90s raves. Stay tuned for the official location.

Deadmau5 – Red Rocks

Oct. 19-20

Deadmau5 is bringing his new Cube 2.1 Production to Red Rocks for his only U.S. tour date this Fall. Electronic fans across the country will be flocking to this special techno performance and new production. Whether you are a fan or not, there is no denying that Deadmau5 production is one of the most infamous EDM acts around. His iconic Mau5 helmet and logo can be found everywhere, and he is easily one of the most active artists on Twitter, often with controversial commentary. He was scheduled for one night at Red Rocks on October 20, but after the show sold out almost immediately, a second night was scheduled for Thursday, October 19.

Marilyn Manson – The Fillmore in Denver

Oct. 19

Back in the ‘90s, Marilyn Manson was called “Male Performer of the Year” by Metal Edge Readers and won “Best Cinematography in A Music Video” from MTV. We haven’t heard much from him since then, except for that myth that he had a rib removed. But on October 6, his new album titled Heaven Upside Down will be released, and he will touring worldwide with a stop at the Fillmore in Denver on October 19. Let’s see if this once-dubbed best male performer has still got it 20 years later.

MartyParty at Re:Search Wednesdays – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver

Oct. 25

Euphonic Conceptions has made hump day one of our favorite nights to go out, thanks to their Re:Search Wednesday events. They bring big name artists out for intimate sets at Cervantes every week and often have surprise guests, making the $5 cover well worth it. October 25th features MartyParty, who is also half of the DJ-duo Pantyraid. MartyParty’s slow and sexy bass music is sure to heat up the dance floor.

Glamoure’s “Freak Show” – Blush & Blu in Denver

Oct. 14

“For FreakShow, I tend to invite and encourage all sorts of freaks and monsters to come out and play and support one another in a Halloween Freak-themed drag show,” said Alice Glamoure, the host of the event. Glamoure is a Denver drag star in the group Haus of FishCandy, which hosts events all over the city. Come get your freak on for only $5 at Blush & Blu.

The Bloody Mary Festival – EXDO Center in Denver

Oct. 22

Bring on the cool season with a spicy bloody mary while listening to great music. For three hours, you can try the best bloody marys from all your favorite Denver restaurants, from Snooze to Steubens. Expert judges will be selecting the winner for 2017 Best Bloody Mary in Denver, and your vote will count for the 2017 People’s Choice. This event is perfect for all you dedicated brunchers.

Global Dance Presents Supernatural Festival – National Western Complex in Denver

Oct. 28

The same company that puts on that epic NYE rave called Decadence at the Convention Center is putting on a Halloween event called Supernatural Festival. Global Dance always brings premier events to Denver, boasting great sound and top-notch production. The lineup isn’t released yet, but we can expect the biggest names in dance music.

Sonic Blossom – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver

Nov. 4

The psychedelic Colorado music and art festival Sonic Bloom is presenting a winter rendition called Sonic Blossom, featuring Bluetech and the duo Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution as the headlining acts. They will bring their intricate Hummingbird Stage design indoors to Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver on November 4 and to the Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins the night before. Expect a creative production with awe-inspiring performers.

Desert Dwellers & Quixotic Present Beyond – Ogden Theatre in Denver

Nov. 10

Desert Dwellers is a project by a West Coast DJ duo who met at desert parties two decades ago. Today, they’re headlining events across the country and becoming known as the kings of downtempo electronic music. On November 10 at The Ogden Theatre, they are bringing their worldly vibe together with cirque group Quixotic. Picture straight-off-the-playa performers hanging from each other on aerial silks with entrancing, exotic electronic beats. This is a specially curated performance that the Dwellers have been planning for months.

Desert Hearts Take The Ride Tour – The Church Nightclub in Denver

Oct. 20

Desert Hearts is one of the best techno stages at Burning Man, and they also host their own sold-out festival every year. The group is made up of Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Porkchop, and RYBO and will be stopping in Boulder as well as Denver on their tour. Be warned though, this isn’t your basic club techno: expect sparkles and flare, because these guys bring the party.