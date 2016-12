Q&A with Glassman Faye & Levkulich, LLP

The Denver law firm of Glassman Faye & Levkulich, LLP consists of experienced trial attorneys who are dedicated to protecting the rights of their clients. Specializing in criminal law, family law, and civil litigation, the lawyers in the firm have conducted countless jury trials and thrive in a courtroom setting. The experienced lawyers pride themselves on their work ethic, dedication to client’s needs and wealth of experience handling a wide variety of legal matters.

What are some of the biggest areas in which you see the LGBT community in need of legal representation?

The LGBT community is at risk across the board. Whether it involves family law, criminal law, or estate planning, the government has categorically rejected equal rights to members of the LGBT community. Our attorneys are passionate about aggressively fighting discrimination in any form.

In estate planning, why is it important for same-sex couples to consult a lawyer? What are they at higher risk for, legally?

The rights and privileges afforded to “legal” marriages do not protect the LGBT community. Your partner may have no rights to your children or property should you die without a last will and testament. It is important to draft a will designating your partner as guardian of your children and beneficiary of your property so that the courts do not take away these important rights.

What is the process like for same-sex adoption cases?

Colorado has made same sex adoption a right, although there are some complications. Much will depend upon the type of adoption and the attitude of the particular agency you are dealing with. Whether an adoption is with a public agency, a private agency, or is an international adoption, members of the LGBT community should be on alert for discrimination by these agencies.

Job discrimination is still a reality for the LGBT community. The ENDA Act doesn’t really have a lot of teeth, yet. If an individual is fired, their only real option is to fight to get their job back.

Compensation is absolutely worth fighting for. Although most jobs are held ‘at will’ and an employer can terminate your position for nearly any reason, an employer is never able to terminate your job based upon discrimination. If you truly feel you have been discriminated against you should pursue all legal avenues aggressively.

What is the best plan of action for an individual who feels discriminated against by their employer?

If you feel you are being discriminated against by your employer, it is important to document every situation. Keep a journal of dates, events, and potential witnesses. Emails are very crucial in today’s world of litigation. Save all emails and print them out if you believe that your employer may deny you access to your email in the future. Our firm offers free attorney consultations to people who are in need of legal advice.

What rights or policies are afforded individuals who don’t fit into the LGBT acronym, ie: consider themselves to be trans, yet haven’t fully physically transitioned. Do non-discrimination policies work the same for these folks?

It all depends upon whether the legal issue is domestic, estate planning, insurance, or criminal one. In all four legal areas, our firm has the knowledge and experience to protect their rights regardless of how the courts try to classify an individual person.

In a society where police brutality against the LGBT community (particularly trans folks) is still an issue, what steps can or should affected individuals take after being unfairly harassed or harmed?

Similar to employment discrimination scenarios, it is important to document every incident. Keep a journal of the dates, events, names and badge numbers of officers, and any potential witnesses. When filing a formal complaint against a police officer, it is very effective to include that type of detailed information. ]

